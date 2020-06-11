'Harry Potter' studio Warner Bros. touts “inclusiveness” in response to JK Rowling's controversial trans tweets

Photo by Amy T. Zielinski/Getty Images

(LOS ANGELES) — Warner Bros., which released the blockbuster Harry Potter films and its two Fantastic Beasts spin-offs, is responding to series creator JK Rowling’s comments regarding trans women.

Her comments on sex and gender identity led to a firestorm of controversy, and criticism from series stars like Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe — and ultimately, a lengthy essay from Rowling herself.

In a statement, Warner Bros. responded to Rowling, noting, “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues. Warner Bros. position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world.”

The studio continued, “We deeply value the work of our storytellers who give so much of themselves in sharing their creations with us all. We recognize our responsibility to foster empathy and advocate understanding of all communities and all people, particularly those we work with and those we reach through our content.”