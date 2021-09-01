Harvey Guillén to host ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ after-show, ‘After the Shadows’

FX

Get ready to sink your teeth even deeper into FX’s vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Harvey Guillén, who plays Guillermo on the show, is set to host a new online after-show called After the Shadows. The talk show will debut this Thursday, September 2, at 11 p.m. PT, immediately following the two-episode season three premiere of What We Do in the Shadows.

After the Shadows will be available to watch across official Shadows social pages following each episode this season. Each 10-minute episode will feature guest appearances by cast, crew and celebrity fans as they share their love for the show, answer fan questions and play Shadows-themed games.

So far, the guest list includes What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak and Kristen Schaal, as well as Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, set decorator Shayne Fox, and more.

As for what we can expect from season three of the series, Guillén tells ABC Audio that it’ll pick up right where season two left off, and Guillermo will have to face the consequences of his actions.

“We also celebrate Colin Robinson’s [Mark Proksch] 100th birthday,” he teases about what else is in store. “We also have visitors from people’s love past that come back. We get a hellhound for the house. We do meet a siren in the show this season. So there’s a lot!”

He adds, “There’s a lot of adventure and a lot of great cameos as well. We managed to also have some great people come and visit us, and those will be sprinkled along the season.”

What We Do in the Shadows premieres September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

