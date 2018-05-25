Harvey Weinstein charged with three felony sex crimes by New York prosecutors

Harvey Weinstein, center, being taken into NYPD custody; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein has been charged with three felony sex crimes by New York City prosecutors.

The disgraced movie producer faces one count each of first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sexual act, and third-degree rape.

The complaint accuses Weinstein of forcing one woman to perform oral sex on him between June and September of 2004, and of raping another woman on March 18, 2013. The identities of the alleged victims were not revealed but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Weinstein for allegedly raping one unidentified woman and forcing another, Lucia Evans, to perform oral sex on him.

Weinstein’s bail was set at $1 million cash or $10 million bond. He was also ordered to be fitted with a monitoring device and surrendered his passport, with orders not to travel beyond New York state or Connecticut without the court’s permission.

A temporary order of protection was also put in place, with Weinstein ordered to have no conduct with either of his accusers. The district attorney’s office also encouraged “additional survivors and others with relevant information” to call the NYPD’s sex crimes hotline.

Shortly after his client was charged, Weinstein’s attorney, Ben Brafman, issued a statement, declaring “Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behavior with anyone. Nothing about today’s proceedings changes Mr. Weinstein’s position. He has entered a plea of Not Guilty and fully expects to be exonerated.”

Weinstein turned himself in to New York City police at the NYPD 1st Precinct in lower Manhattan just before 7:30 a.m. ET Friday.

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice,” the NYPD said in a statement Friday morning. “The arrest and ensuing charges are the result of a joint investigation between the NYPD and the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Prosecutors drew up a criminal complaint to charge Weinstein Friday, even though an investigative grand jury is still convened. Sources tell ABC News Weinstein’s legal team reached out to officials to arrange his early surrender, in part to avoid the spectacle of police arresting Weinstein elsewhere and transporting him back to New York.

Earlier Thursday, sources close to Weinstein said he will turn himself in to face sex charges against him in New York City.

Since allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein came to light late last year, he has continued to deny any claims of non-consensual sex. Weinstein has since been fired from his film production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.