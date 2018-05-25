Harvey Weinstein turns himself in to New York City police

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Harvey Weinstein has arrived at the NYPD 1st Precinct in lower Manhattan to surrender to police.

The disgraced movie mogul will be booked and taken to court where he is expected to be arraigned on at least one criminal complaint related alleged sex crimes. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has been investigating Weinstein for allegedly raping one unidentified woman and forcing another, Lucia Evans, to perform oral sex on him.

Prosecutors are expected to ask for a high bail, and that Weinstein wear a monitoring device and surrender his passport.

Earlier Thursday, sources close to Weinstein said he will turn himself in to face sex charges against him in New York City.

Since allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein came to light late last year, he has continued to deny any claims of non-consensual sex. Weinstein has since been fired from his film production company and expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

