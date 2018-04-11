Has Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, been cheating on her?

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group(NEW YORK)– Khloé Kardashian’s soon-to-be baby daddy, pro basketball player Tristan Thompson, seems to have been caught on video committing a flagrant foul — apparently canoodling with woman on separate occasions during Khloé’s current pregnancy.

In one instance, surveillance video recorded at a hookah lounge outside Washington, D.C., in October, was obtained by TMZ and appears to show Thompson making out with one of the women and the other female companion pulling his head into her chest.

Separately, TMZ also obtained another video that reportedly shows him escorting a different woman into New York City’s Four Seasons Hotel just this past Sunday.

TMZ reports the two were spotted getting cozy with each other at a night club earlier that evening.

Following that report, TMZ posted a new story, reporting that the very same woman from the NYC hotel incident allegedly posted and deleted a sex tape of the tryst along with revealing text messages from Tristan.

Khloé, 33, who is due to give birth this month, confirmed she was pregnant last December, and later revealed that she’s expecting a girl. The baby will be her first child, and the second for Thompson, who has a 1-year-old son named Prince from a previous relationship.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and Thompson, 26, were first linked publicly in 2016.

