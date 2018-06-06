Have a cosmo or two: “Sex and the City” celebrates 20th anniversary

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Raise your cosmo glass: Sex and the City turns 20 today.

The show that popularized cosmopolitans, Manolo Blahniks, Magnolia Bakery, and so much more debuted on HBO June 6, 1998.

Based on a book by Candace Bushnell, it starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, and Kristin Davis as four best friends navigating life and love in NYC: respectively, the sex and relationships columnist Carrie, type-A lawyer Miranda, sex-positive publicist Samantha, and hopeless romantic art dealer Charlotte.

The show won seven Emmys, eight Golden Globes and three SAG Awards. It still appears in syndication worldwide.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Carrie and Co., even after the show concluded its six-season run in 2004. The series spawned two movies, 2008’s Sex and the City and 2010’s Sex and the City 2.

A third movie has been rumored for years, but last year, Cattrall squashed any hopes for a trilogy, telling Piers Morgan that she’s done with her character and that she’s “never been friends” with her co-stars. In subsequent months, she publicly took aim at Sarah Jessica Parker, rejecting SJP’s condolences after Cattrall’s brother passed away and calling Parker “cruel.”

Parker has tried to distance herself from the so-called feud, telling Vulture in April, “there is no catfight.” She added that she feels privileged to be a part of the SATC franchise and said, “I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.” Parker now stars on another HBO show, Divorce.

Kristin Davis spends much of her time working for humanitarian causes and continues to act. Cynthia Nixon, meanwhile, has been putting her time in the “City” to good use: She’s currently running for governor of New York.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.