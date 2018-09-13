Have cape, will Cavill? Warner Bros. denies actor's out as Superman

Warner Bros.(NEW YORK) — After The Hollywood Reporter quoted an “insider” that said Warner Bros. was parting ways with Henry Cavill as Superman in its comic book movies, geekdom was in a tizzy.

However, the studio has thrown cold water on the story — sort of.

In a statement, WB insists, “We have a great relationship and great respect for Henry Cavill that continues to remain unchanged,” though the studio added the much less clear-cut caveat, “Additionally, we have made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

Don’t look to Cavill himself for any clarity. In response to the rumor, he posted a video of himself wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” shirt and slowly raising a Superman action figure into frame as a rendition of the “Blue Danube Waltz” performed by barking dogs plays in the background. Cavill’s expression reveals nothing, and the post’s caption reads only: “Today was exciting #Superman.”

For her part, Cavill’s agent, Dani Garcia, also tried chilling out fans, noting in a tweet, “Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet.”

Long story short: until we hear something more definite, fans need x-ray vision to find the truth.

