Haven’t had time to decorate yet, but still want to? ‘Queer Eye’ star Bobby Berk has some solutions

Some people have yet to break out the holiday decorations in time for Christmas, which is few days away, and may be feeling overwhelmed about it. Queer Eye star Bobby Berk understands the struggle and shared some quick and easy decoration ideas with ABC Audio.

The interior designer stresses that getting into the holiday spirit is essential if you want to start decorating.

“If you don’t have time to decorate because we are all so busy, literally just having on holiday music in your house does set the mood,” suggests Berk, a spokesperson for the audio company Sonos. He adds Mariah Carey and Pentatonix are staples at his house.

Berk also says greenery is “another quick way to throw up decorations, where I don’t have to go overboard. …I go out and I snip some greenery off some pine trees in the yard and I put that on the table, or I put that on the calendar and it instantly feels like a holiday without having to go to the store.” Berk assures the scent and look of real pine will “instantly make it feel like the holidays.”

Don’t have pine trees nearby? Berk suggests “So many of the Christmas tree places trim the trees on site, and so they have all these leftover branches that they just throw away… They give it away for free so they don’t have to haul it away.” He says you can “get tons of great branches to decorate” that way.

Berk also has advice for anyone unable to decorate, but who will host visitors during the holidays. “When people come over, have a nice holiday scented candle and holiday music and people won’t even notice you haven’t done decorations,” he promises.

