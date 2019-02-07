HBO leaks 'Game of Thrones' photos ahead of Season 8

HBO/Helen Sloan(LOS ANGELES) — The final season of Game of Thrones is just two months away, and fans are getting more sneak peeks of the highly-anticipated series as the premiere gets closer.

HBO released a series of 14 images promoting the eighth season, featuring some of the show’s most beloved, and most hated, characters. The Stark siblings — Sansa, Bran and Arya — as well as the Lannister siblings — Tyrion, Jaime and Cersei — are all pictured, as are Brienne of Tarth, Sam Tarly and Ser Davos Seaworth.

The Game of Thrones Twitter account also shared an image of everyone’s favorite couple: Kit Harington’s Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen.



HBO also released an official teaser last month; the show returns April 14.

