HBO Max orders ‘﻿The Batman’ ﻿spinoff, ﻿’The Penguin’ starring Colin Farrell

Move over Batman, it’s The Penguin’s time to shine.

HBO Max announced Tuesday that they’ve officially given a straight-to-series order to The Penguin, a limited series based on the Dark Knight’s nemesis.

According to the streamer, “The DC drama expands upon the world filmmaker Matt Reeves has created for Warner Bros. Pictures’ global blockbuster The Batman and centers on the character played by [Colin] Farrell in the film.”

“The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” Farrell said. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Reeves adds, “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

The news comes after the successful March 4 release of Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. The film, which also stars Zoë Kravitz, grossed $258 million globally in its first weekend in theaters.

