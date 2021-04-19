HBO Max teases Michael Che comedy series, David Alan Grier tapped for Spectrum’s ‘Joe Pickett,’ and more

Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC; Saeed Dyani/Netflix © 2021

HBO Max has released the first-look teaser for SNL star Michael Che’s comedy series That Damn Michael Che.

Described as a “groundbreaking” original comedy series, the show, told from Michael’s perspective, incorporates sketches and vignettes to capture “everyday situations” that range from racial profiling, to unemployment, being in love and more.

The six-episode series will also include appearances from current and former SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost, as well as guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.

That Damn Michael Che premieres May 6 on HBO Max.

Meanwhile, another sketch-comedy alum, David Alan Grier, has been tapped to star in the Spectrum Originals’ hour-long drama series Joe Pickett, Deadline reports.

Based on C.J. Box’s bestselling novels, the series follows a game warden and his family as they deal with the political and socio-economic changes in their small rural town in Wyoming. Grier will play Vern, a former game warden who’s known to be “gregarious [and] larger than life.” Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Sharon Lawrence, Mustafa Speaks and Paul Sparks are also set to star.

Finally, season 2 of Little Dicky‘s FXX series Dave is expected to be more star-studded than its first. According to Entertainment Weekly, the new season, which returns on June 16, will feature Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Rae Sremmurd, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Lil Yachty, Dave producer Kevin Hart and more as guest stars.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.