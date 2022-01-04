HBO Max uses editing magic to fix ‘Harry Potter’ reunion goofs

HBO Max

HBO Max debuted its anticipated Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special on New Year’s Day, but the streaming service has just re-uploaded it, after some goofs led the streaming service to summon some editing magic.

Like any dedicated fan base, devotees of the Boy Who Lived and his spell-casting pals were quick to point out some mistakes that ran in the original documentary, which reunited Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and other cast members from the film series.

For one thing, viewers took to social media to point out that a photo of Emma Roberts as a child was mistakenly identified as Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the series.

Another error, misidentifying James Phelps as his brother Oliver, might be less obvious: the twin brothers played Fred and George Weasley, respectively, in the film franchise. Oliver noted the mix-up on his socials — although he took it in stride.

“I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge,” Oliver joked on Instagram about the sibling switch. He added, “It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it.”

Their fellow cast members had a bit of fun with it, too.

“This is legit hilarious,” replied Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom in the series. “Dude. Wtf? Haha,” he added.

Tom Felton, who played the nefarious Draco Malfoy in the series, added in character, “It was my doing.”

HBO Max acknowledged the stir the situation was causing online, with a statement reading, “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” and adding, “New version is up now.”

