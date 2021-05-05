HBO releases first photos of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series, ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO has released its first images from its forthcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s Fire & Blood book, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a deep dive into the history of GoT‘s House Targaryen, ancestors of Game of Thrones‘ tragic heroine, Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke.

The trio of photos show, respectively: Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake; and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

House of the Dragon will also star Paddy Considine, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno, and will launch in 2022. The series is currently in production in Cornwall, England. Late last month, HBO shared a picture of the cast at a socially distanced table read.

