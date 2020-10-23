“He did what he did”: Sacha Baron Cohen responds to 'Borat 2' scene with Rudy Giuliani

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani is calling his headline-making Borat 2 appearance a “complete fabrication,” but Sacha Baron Cohen is urging everyone to watch the movie and “make your own mind up,” saying it’s “pretty clear” what happened.

“I would say that if the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms,” Baron Cohen, 49, said Friday on Good Morning America of President Trump’s attorney’s role in the movie, out today. “It is what it is. He did what he did.”

News broke earlier this week, when embargo for the Borat sequel lifted, of the former New York City mayor being featured in an allegedly inappropriate position in a hotel room with Baron Cohen’s female co-star, Maria Bakalova.

On GMA, Baron Cohen said he was “quite concerned” for Bakalova during the scene, but that he was in a hideaway so he could monitor what was happening. He said, “It’s my responsibility as a producer as well to ensure that the lead actor is looked after.

“I’ve always felt safe with our team, with our crew, with Sacha in my corner,” Bakalova said on GMA. “I actually never felt that I’ve been in danger. That’s why I’m lucky, because I had them.”

Giuliani tweeted a statement, writing, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the follow-up to Baron Cohen’s hit 2006 mockumentary, is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

By Carson Blackwelder

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.