Headlight special: Walmart launching the Walmart Drive-In at 160 locations
(ARKANSAS) — With COVID-19 keeping most theaters in the country closed, the drive-in has seen a resurgence, thanks to its perfect combination of entertainment and social distancing.
Retailer Walmart announced it will be turning the parking lots of 160 of its locations into a movie experience, with the Walmart Drive-In.
Free for Walmart customers, the initiative that will run from August 14 through October 21 “promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival,” according to a press release.
The series will be virtually hosted by Drew Barrymore, and feature other celebrity guests either virtually or in-person, including Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.
Starting today at 5:00 p.m. Eeastern time, families can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com to find out dates and participating locations, and information on how to register to get in on the fun.
The Walmart Drive-In will feature short films as well as dozens of movies, from beloved classics like Ghostbusters and Back to the Future, to new blockbusters like Black Panther and Pokemon: Detective Picachu.
Here is the list of films that will screen during the event:
Friday Night Lights
The Karate Kid
Space Jam
Black Panther
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Lego Batman Movie
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Spy Kids
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
Wonder Woman
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Ghostbusters
Men in Black: International
Back to the Future
Beetlejuice
The Goonies
The Wizard of Oz
Dolphin Tale
Selena
Cars
The Iron Giant
The Lego Movie
By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.