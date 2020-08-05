Headlight special: Walmart launching the Walmart Drive-In at 160 locations

Walmart(ARKANSAS) — With COVID-19 keeping most theaters in the country closed, the drive-in has seen a resurgence, thanks to its perfect combination of entertainment and social distancing.

Retailer Walmart announced it will be turning the parking lots of 160 of its locations into a movie experience, with the Walmart Drive-In.

Free for Walmart customers, the initiative that will run from August 14 through October 21 “promises families a fun, contact-free experience where they can watch popular films thoughtfully curated by the Tribeca Film Festival,” according to a press release.

The series will be virtually hosted by Drew Barrymore, and feature other celebrity guests either virtually or in-person, including Friday Night Lights director Peter Berg, Jennifer Garner, LeBron James, and This Is Us star Chrissy Metz.

Starting today at 5:00 p.m. Eeastern time, families can visit TheWalmartDriveIn.com to find out dates and participating locations, and information on how to register to get in on the fun.

The Walmart Drive-In will feature short films as well as dozens of movies, from beloved classics like Ghostbusters and Back to the Future, to new blockbusters like Black Panther and Pokemon: Detective Picachu.

Here is the list of films that will screen during the event:

Friday Night Lights

The Karate Kid

Space Jam

Black Panther

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

The Lego Batman Movie

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spy Kids

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

Wonder Woman

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Ghostbusters

Men in Black: International

Back to the Future

Beetlejuice

The Goonies

The Wizard of Oz

Dolphin Tale

Selena

Cars

The Iron Giant

The Lego Movie

By Stephen Iervolino

