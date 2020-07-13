“Heartbreaking”: Mariah Carey, Josh Gad, others remember Kelly Preston

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Hollywood has taken to social media to mourn the loss of Kelly Preston, who died at the age of 57 of breast cancer. Her husband of 28 years, John Travolta, confirmed the heartbreaking news early Monday, revealing that Preston had been ill for two years, news that was unknown to the public.

Reaction has poured in from Preston’s friends and former co-stars, including Spencer Breslin, who played Preston’s onscreen son in The Cat in the Hat. “What a lovely woman. Such a sad loss,” the now-28-year-old actor noted.

Josh Gad tweeted, “I’m in absolute shock. What a beautiful and amazing actress and person. So sad to hear of her passing at such a young age. My heart goes out to John Travolta and the entire family….” Gad followed his message with the “praying hands” emoji and “RIP #KellyPreston.”

James Woods tweeted, “This is terribly sad news. A lovely young woman at such an early age. So sorry, John, for your tragic loss. #RIPKellyPreston”

The Good Doctor actor and producer Daniel Dae Kim posted that he was “lucky” to have worked on the 1999 film For Love of the Game with Preston. “We were shooting on cold days in Colorado, but she couldn’t have been warmer or kinder to a young, nervous actor trying to make good. I’ll never forget that. Thank you Kelly. #RestInPeace.”

Maria Shriver noted she was “shocked” at the unexpected news of Kelly’s passing, adding that Preston was “such a bright loving soul, a talented actress, and a loving mom and wife.”

Meanwhile, Travolta’s Instagram announcement about the tragic news attracted sympathy from stars including Mariah Carey, who commented to the Pulp Fiction star in response, “Sending so much love to you and your family in this heartbreaking moment.”

Actress Selma Blair commented, “I am holding you all in love. Your wife, your partner in life, was a darling soul. Always at the ready with comfort and grace. What a team you were. She will be so missed.”

