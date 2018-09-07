Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn say goodbye to 'Project Runway'; land new fashion show for Amazon
(LOS ANGELES) — “After 16 incredible seasons,” supermodel and entrepreneur Heidi Klum is bidding farewell to Project Runway.
In a tweet, the German-born star said “Auf Wiedersehen” to the series she called “a show I was honored to host and help create.”
Both she and her co-host of 14 years, Tim Gunn, are stepping away from Project Runway.
Klum added, “I’m incredibly proud of the show & it’ll always have a special place in my heart,” before confirming that she and her Runway co-star are launching a new project.
“So excited that @TimGunn and I are partnering with Amazon for a new show!” Heidi posted.
The pair’s new project is said to be a competition show, but not much is known about it. The Hollywood Reporter notes it will be tied into Amazon Fashion, turning the reality show into, “a shoppable experience for viewers.”
