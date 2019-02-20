Helen Mirren, Michael B. Jordan, Tyler Perry among stars added to Oscars telecast

AMPAS(LOS ANGELES) — Helen Mirren, Michael B. Jordan and Tyler Perry are among the latest stars announced as presenters at the 91st Oscars telecast.

They’ll be joined by Elsie Fisher, Danai Gurira, John Mulaney, Brian Tyree Henry, Pharrell Williams, Krysten Ritter, Paul Rudd, and Michelle Yeoh.

Previously announced presenters include Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Allison Janney, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Amy Poehler, Sam Rockwell, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu,Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne,James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson.

The 91st Academy Awards — without a host this year — air Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.