Hello, 'Clarice': CBS teases first look at its 'Silence of the Lambs' spin-off

Brooke Palmer ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — CBS has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming crime drama Clarice, centering on the Clarice Starling character from the 1993 Academy Award-wining thriller The Silence of the Lambs.

The snippet is just that — in fact, we don’t even get a clear shot of Rebecca Breeds in the role that earned Jodie Foster her first Oscar, and then was played by Julianne Moore in Hannibal in 2001.

Instead, we’re left with haunting images of a body being fished from a river, and creepy shots of beetles and moths — a nod to the first film and the Thomas Harris novel that spawned it.

There’s also shots of a lone male figure hunched over a sewing machine, the way Silence‘s killer Buffalo Bill did to make his, well, you know. “What do you do with all your rage?” a voice asks Starling.

Set in 1993, the year after the newbie FBI agent met a certain brilliant cannibal psychologist, the network promises the series will “explore the untold personal story of Clarice Starling,” as [she] returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high-stakes political world of Washington, D.C.”

Clarice premieres Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.

