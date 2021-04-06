Henry Golding welcomes first child with wife Liv Lo

Steven Ferdman/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for Henry Golding, who just welcomed his firstborn alongside wife Liv Lo.

The Crazy Rich Asians star shared a sweet snap of him laying eyes on his child for the first time, captioning the tender black and white photo, “This woman right here. Beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

Continued Golding, 34, “Your strength brought us our greatest joy. Thank you, I love you.”

Prior to the actor’s big reveal, Lo shared a slideshow of her anxiously awaiting her little one’s arrival — revealing that she and Golding welcomed their newborn last month.

“On March 31st our lives changed forever,” the fitness instructor revealed in the caption. Lo also explained to fans that she will be on “maternity leave,” so her social media posts have been put on hiatus.

She promised that she won’t be away for long, adding, “I’ll prob be up during midnight breastfeeds checking in on you, but otherwise ‘I’ll be back’ xx.”

Of the photos she shared to Instagram, the first two are of her preparing to go into labor while the third, a black and white photo, is her about to deliver her little one.

The final photo depicts the sleeping infant grasping both Golding and Lo’s fingers.

The proud parents tied the knot on August 20, 2016. While the two welcomed their first child, neither have revealed the name or gender of their newest and littlest family member.

By Megan Stone

