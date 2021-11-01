Henry Winkler auctioning off one of his Fonzie jackets from ‘Happy Days’, ‘Scream’ mask, for charity

ABC Photo Archives

If you’ve got the dough, you can soon walk away with some rare Hollywood memorabilia, from the collection of Emmy-winner Henry Winkler, “The Fonz” himself.

And it’s all for a good cause.

The New York Post reports the 76-year-old star is putting on the block one of his original Fonzie leather jackets from Happy Days, along with one of the killer’s masks from the 1996 hit Scream, in which he played a small town’s high-strung high school principal.

Proceeds from the December 8 auction at Bonhams in Los Angeles will benefit This Is About Humanity, co-founded by his daughter, Zoe Winkler, and which is dedicated to, “supporting separated and reunified families at the border.”

According to Winkler, six jackets were made for the ’50s throwback show after the first one he wore was stolen from the set; Winkler and show creator Garry Marshall got two apiece; another was sold to the Smithsonian; Winkler will have one left in his collection after this one finds a new home.

Barry and The French Dispatch star explained he felt the need to downsize after getting a look at his collection during the pandemic. He told the paper he, “finally realized I am a hoarder.”

“I have this space away from everything and in it was 27 to 30 boxes, all of my memorabilia, my swag. I didn’t even realize what I had,” Winkler said. “I didn’t open these boxes for years. Bonhams came and went through it all…”

The Ghostface mask from Scream is expected to sell for $20,000-$30,000. The Fonzie jacket — along with a pair of jeans and motorcycle boots, all vintage and screen-worn by TV’s Arthur Fonzarelli, is being auctioned off as a set expected to fetch $50,000-$70,000.

