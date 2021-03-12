Here's how Dakota Johnson responded to being cut off financially by her dad

NBC(NEW YORK) — Dakota Johnson can thank her dad, Don Johnson for her independence, at least in his opinion.

During a recent appearance on NBC Late Night, the star of the network’s new comedy Kenan revealed to Seth Meyers that he had cut his daughter off financially after high school when she announced she wasn’t going to college.

“We have a rule in the family that, you know, if you stay in school, you get to stay on the payroll. So, you go to college, you get to stay on the payroll,” the 71-year-old actor began.

“Toward the end of high school, I went to her and I said, ‘So, do you want to go visit some colleges?’…And she was like, ‘Oh, no. I’m not going to college, no way.’ I went, ‘OK, you know what that means? You won’t be on the payroll anymore.'”

When he asked his daughter how she was going to manage, she replied, “Don’t you worry about it.” Three weeks later, she landed a role in David Fincher’s 2010 film, The Social Network.

“The rest is, shall we say, cinema history,” he continued. “So, no, she doesn’t really call me for advice. She calls me to say that, ‘Uh, gosh, I would see you but I’ve got three pictures that I’m shooting at the same time.’ She’s gainfully employed, and Seth, that’s a great day.”