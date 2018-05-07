He's on fire: Luke Cage returns in an explosive new trailer

Netflix/David Lee(NEW YORK) — Harlem’s own Luke Cage is back and in full hero mode in the trailer for season 2 of the Netflix superhero series.

“Everybody talking about Luke Cage like he’s Jesus,” a voiceover says, as Luke Cage, played by Mike Colter, casually walks down the street.

In addition to explosions, intense street fights and helping out police, the new season trailer offers a glimpse of Cage’s new nemesis, the villain Bushmaster, played by Mustafa Shakir.



“Harlem is mine,” the Bushmaster says after he knocks Luke out.

Luke Cage also stars Simone Missick, Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Gabrielle Dennis and Rosario Dawson. Season two premieres on Netflix June 22.

