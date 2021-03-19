High calories: Discovery+ searching for the best cannabis chefs in ‘Chopped 420’

iStock/Alexander_Volkov(NEW YORK) — Discovery+ has announced a new cooking competition show with a potent twist: weed.

Hosted by comedian Ron Funches, Chopped 420 will feature “four budding cannabis chefs” who are “challenged to create tasty and mind warping dishes” using cannabis or CBD-infused products for each appetizer, entrée, and dessert they whip up.

And they have to be original dishes, obviously: they can’t just make a munchies run to Taco Bell.

At stake is a $10,000 grand prize.

Naturally, the five-episode Chopped 420 series drops on Discovery+ on 4/20, the ‘high’ holiday of the stoner set.

By Stephen Iervolino

