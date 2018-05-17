Hilary Duff publicly blasts neighbor on social media, faces possible legal action

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Hilary Duff, star of the TV series Younger, apparently took to social media on Wednesday to call out a chain-smoking neighbor, but now she and her boyfriend are facing a possible lawsuit.

The 30-year-old actress reportedly posted a series of videos to her Instagram Story claiming her New York City neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed nonstop, and that his actions are stinking up her apartment.

“Calling all New Yorkers with a****** neighbors. Really open to any advice you have. My neighbor smokes cigarettes and weed all night long. My apartment reeks. Seriously, what do I do?” Duff said in the first video, according to E! Online.

“We know your parents pay your rent. We know you’ve never worked a day in your life. Must be nice,” she reportedly continued. “Have some respect for your neighbors who work hard to live in that building. Don’t be a d***, dude. And put your trash down the shoot.”

Then, says the entertainment website, the Lizzie McGuire alum wrote, “Slept 0 minutes last night…worked 15 hours yesterday and back at work again at 5:30 am. This is the real world…Your smoking ain’t delicious.”

Duff also posted a screenshot of the neighbor’s alleged Instagram account with the text “found youuu.”

The neighbor, Dieter Addison, admits he’s a chain smoker but claims he’s sober and doesn’t smoke marijuana. He tells the New York Post he’s hired an attorney, saying he’s getting “hate mail and threats” from Duff’s fans, and is “scared for his life.”

He further claims he called the police on Duff’s boyfriend, Matthew Koma, after he “barged in and tried to punch me in the face.”

Addison filed a full police report with the First Precinct after NYPD officers took down his complaint at the scene, the newspaper reports.

