Hilary Duff releases new music for the first time in four years

ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Hilary Duff is back! Fans of the Lizzie McGuire star were celebrating on Wednesday when she officially ended her years-long dry spell on new music. For those keeping count, it’s been roughly four years.

Teaming up with husband Matthew Koma, the two released their cheerful cover of Third Eye Blind’s “Never Let You Go.” The husband and wife duo collaborated with RAC, a Grammy award-winning DJ, on the new single.

Duff harmonizes with Koma in the chorus and repeats “I’ll never let you go” by herself throughout the song.

RAC, whose real name is André Allen Anjos, spoke about the new single on Twitter, saying that it “started out as something we were doing just for fun and I think it comes through.”

The 32-year-old actress last released new music in 2016 with her single “Little Lies” to promote the second season of her comedy Younger, which airs on TV Land.

Duff and Koma began dating in 2017 and, after welcoming daughter Banks Violet a year later, the two tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 21, 2019.

