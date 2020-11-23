Hilary Duff reveals she is isolating from family due to COVID-19 exposure

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Actress Hilary Duff must spend at least two weeks away from her family after being exposed to COVID-19.

The Younger star on Saturday took to her Instagram stories to unhappily reveal, “Exposed to covid…Quarantine day 2.”

The 33-year-old revealed that she is isolating in the family’s basement to ensure that, should she have the infectious virus, she doesn’t accidentally spread it to husband Matthew Koma or her two children — eight-year-old Luca and two-year-old Banks.

Despite the mounting frustration, Duff and her family are already finding ways to feel less lonely, such as loudly stomping on the ground three times — a code to tell each other “I love you.”

The “So Yesterday” singer gleefully filmed herself sending the message to Luca and waiting in anticipation for a response. A wide and thankful smile breaks across Duff’s face when, after a few seconds, hears her son’s feet stomping above her.

Duff also revealed that her kids may have gone overboard with gifts, revealing on Sunday that “My sweet family was leaving so many sweet treats outside my door, I finally threatened to run up stairs… break quarantine and breathe all over them.”

To prevent her from spending the next two weeks indulging on desserts, her kids hilariously “left an apple pie… candle” at the door — which she happily lit.

However, the Lizzie McGuire alum is definitely counting down the days until she can physically hold her children… because their dad is not doing the best job at dressing them or styling their hair.

Duff shared several photos Koma sent her and bemoaned her daughter’s cowlick and mismatching clothes.

The actress also admitted Sunday that she may already be losing it, posting a hilarious video of her barking at the family’s new puppy.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.