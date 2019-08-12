'Hobbs & Shaw' repeats as box office number one; 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' tops newcomers

Frank Masi/Universal Pictures(NEW YORK) — Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw still had plenty of gas left in the tank, speeding its way to a second week at number one at the box office with an estimated $25.4 million. Overseas, the Fast & Furious spinoff delivered an estimated $60.8 million, bringing its worldwide total to $108.5 million.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark turned a better than expected performance to grab second place, beating a crowded field of newcomers with an estimated $20.8 million take.

Third place went to Disney’s The Lion King, grabbing an estimated $20 million, bringing its stateside tally to $473 million after four weeks.

Overseas, the remake of the 1994 animated classic added an estimated $9.3 million, for a total of $861.5 million. Its worldwide take now stands at $1.334 billion, surpassing Beauty and the Beast‘s $1.263 billion to become Disney’s highest grossing live-action re-imagining, and the 12th-biggest worldwide release of all time.

Additionally, depending on whether you look at the film as legitimately live-action or CGI-animated, The Lion King is now the highest-grossing animated release of all-time worldwide, topping Frozen‘s $1.276 billion. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The second of this weekend’s new releases, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, the live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon starring Isabela Moner, Eva Longoria and Michael Peña, opened in fourth place with and estimated $17 million.

Rounding out the top five is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, earning $11.6 million in its third week of release, bringing its domestic total to $11 million.

As for the week’s other new major releases, The Art of Racing in the Rain, starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Costner as the voice of Enzo the dog, posted a so-so opening, finishing in sixth place with an estimated $8.1 million.

It isn’t until the number seven spot that we find the third of this weekend’s wide releases, The Kitchen, the crime drama starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. The film earned a disappointing $5.5 million.

Finally, the biopic Brian Banks finished pretty much right on target with an estimated $2.1 million for an 11th-place finish.

In limited release, The Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LeBeouf and Dakota Johnson earned an estimated $205,236 from 17 locations, while After the Wedding, led by Michelle Williams and Julianne Moore, brought in an estimated $57,124 from five theaters.

