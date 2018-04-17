Hogwarts alumni: Emma Watson reunites with a couple of “Harry Potter” cast mates

Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images for VF(HOLLYWOOD) — A mini Harry Potter reunion happened recently — and it was magical.

Emma Watson, Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis met up and snapped a photo together, which was posted to Felton’s Instagram page.

In the black-and-white snap, Watson stands smiling in between the two guys, who are both wearing backwards baseball caps. Felton captioned the pic, “School mates #hogwartsalumni.”

The post quickly racked up over a million likes.

For all you non-Potterheads, Watson played Hermione Granger in the series, while Felton played Draco Malfoy and Lewis played Neville Longbottom.

Jason Isaacs, who played Draco’s dad Lucius Malfoy in the films, commented on the photo referencing the trio’s beaming smiles, “It’s like the front cover of Orthodontist Monthly.”

To which Watson replied, “It’s true, our teeth do look excellent!”

No word on where or why they met up, but fans will be glad to know they still keep in touch.

