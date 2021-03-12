Holly Robinson Peete says Sharon Osbourne called her “ghetto” during her time on 'The Talk'

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Former The Talk co-host Holly Robinson Peete is speaking out about Sharon Osbourne following her heated exchange on The Talk where Osbourne defended Piers Morgan’s incendiary remarks about Meghan Markle.

In a tweet on Friday, Peete declared, “I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too ‘ghetto’ for #theTalk…then I was gone,” the 21 Jump Street alum shared, alluding to CBS’ decision in 2011 not renew her and Leah Remini’s contract on the afternoon talk show.



“I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to,” Peete wrote, adding facepalm and shug emojis.

As previously noted, Osbourne tweeted early Friday morning that she had reflected on her behavior and was sorry.

“I have deep respect & love for the Black community,” she said in part. “To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry.”

“I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over,” Osbourne went on. “There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism so to feel associated with that spun me fast! I am not perfect, I am still learning like the rest of us & will continue to learn, listen and do better.”

Osbourne’s exchange earlier in the week saw her on the defense. While supporting Morgan, Sharon yelled at co-host Sheryl Underwood, “Educate me! Tell me what [Piers] said that was racist!”

Underwood replied that Morgan’s negative comments about Markle had “the implication” of being racist.

