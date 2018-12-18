Hollywood mourns the loss of actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic(HOLLYWOOD) — On Tuesday, fans and colleagues throughout the entertainment industry are mourning the loss of actress and filmmaker Penny Marshall, who died at the age of 75 from diabetes complications.

Among those to express their grief on social media: Marshall’s ex-husband, actor Rob Reiner. He tweeted, “So sad about Penny,” adding, “I loved Penny. I grew up with her. She was born with a great gift. She was born with a funnybone and the instinct of how to use it. I was very lucky to have lived with her and her funnybone. I will miss her.”

Rosie O’Donnell, whom Marshall directed in A League of Their Own, wrote that she was “simply heartbroken” over the loss, and tweeted a 1996 K-Mart commercial the two did together.

Here are some more reactions:

Elizabeth Banks: “I loved her SO MUCH. Sending love to her family. #RIPPenny #laverne #femalefilmmaker.”

Busy Phillips: “Oh Penny Marshall. Rest In Peace and thank you for everything.”

Patton Oswalt: “I had the good fortune to be directed by her once and she was sharp and smart and hilarious. And A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN still holds up. What an amazing talent.”

Dan Rather: “Mourning the loss of a funny, poignant, and original American voice. Penny Marshall was a pioneer in television and the big screen who understood humor comes in many forms and some of life’s deeper truths require a laugh. She will be missed. May she RIP.”

Ava DuVernay: “Thank you, Penny Marshall. For the trails you blazed. The laughs you gave. The hearts you warmed.”

Sean Astin: “I got to stay up late-after Happy Days-2 watch Laverne & Shirley. So sad 2 learn that Penny Marshall has passed. Sitting on a sit-com set 40 years later, thinking about milk & pepsi, [v]odeo-doh-doh-doh & so many of her brilliant moments. Love to her family, friends & our town…”

Mayim Bialik: “I grew up wanting to be as funny as Penny Marshall, and had the pleasure of meeting her a few times. Watch some old Laverne and Shirley to see why her brother Garry insisted on casting her. Comedy gold, she was.”

Russell Crowe: “Yesterday I held a Golden Gloves award from the 1930’s, given to me by Penny Marshall. Hadn’t seen it in years. Then today’s news…Penny told me the story of Jim Braddock, which became the movie Cinderella Man. She was kind, she was crazy, so talented and she loved movies. RIP”

George Takei: “Penny Marshall brought us great laughter and truly broke new ground as a director. Neither a schlemiel, nor ever a schlimazel, she shall be missed by her many fans. Rest in peace.”

Melissa Joan Hart: “Heartbroken to learn that #PennyMarshall has passed away!! The Marshall family holds a special place in my heart for being so kind and creative and encouraging to other artists. But she was a special role model for female comedians like myself. #RIP #ThankYou”

Yvette Nicole Brown: “This one has gutted me. #LaverneAndShirley was one of the first sitcoms I remember seeing. Penny was a comedic genius. I got to see her gift up close when she guest starred on @TheOddCoupleCBS to honor the passing of her brother the great #GarryMarshall. #RIPPennyMarshall”

