Holy first day, Batman! ‘The Batman’ shooting gets underway

Warner Bros. and © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — After years of delays, shooting on The Batman is officially underway.



Writer/director Matt Reeves tweeted a snap of the opening shot slate for the film, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his cape-and-cowl-wearing alter-ego.

“#DayOne #TheBatman,” Cloverfield director Reeves captioned the image.

The Batman also stars Colin Farrell as a much more elegant take on Penguin than Danny DeVito’s fish-chomping presentation in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns, as well as Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Westworld‘s Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon.

The Batman opens June 25, 2021.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.