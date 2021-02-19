'Home Improvement' stars Tim Allen and Richard Karn reuniting for new DIY show

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Tim Allen and Richard Karn, who starred as Tim and Al Borland on the ’90s sitcom Home Improvement as hosts of the fictional show Tool Time, are joining forces again nearly 20 years after the show went off the air for the new History channel series, Assembly Required.

The 10-episode competition show is described by Allen as a “kind of a live version of Tool Time,” according to Variety, that showcases elite craftswomen and men across the country.

The show follows a trio of builders who compete against one another to make grandiose creations out of household objects in need of repair. Just some of the fascinating creations include a DIY jacuzzi and an all-season ice melter.

Throughout the episode, Allen and Karn will provide insight into the items used to make these grand installations, as well as honor the creators behind them.

Assembly Required will also feature YouTube star and DIY expert April Wilkerson. “I think the more people that get into it, the more it inspires others to get into it too. Because, I think at the root of our DNA, we all want to build and create,” she tells Variety. “I think people have the free time now to get rid of the other amenities they’re used to and put it into using their hands.”

“It is in our DNA somewhere. Whatever we screw up we can fix it,” Allen adds.

Assembly Required debuts on February 23 at 10 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.