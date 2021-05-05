Honestly! Jessica Alba’s Honest Company goes public, reportedly nets her $130 million

Gotham/GC Images

Jessica Alba was already quite successful as the founder of Honest Company, the natural products business she launched in 2011. But the actress, entrepreneur, and mom just became a force on Wall Street.

Her company went public on Wednesday morning, with an initial public offering valuation at $1.4 billion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade notes that shares for the company, traded on Nasdaq under the ticker HNST, raised more than $413 million in its IPO. At its closing price of $23 a share as of the market close on its first day of trading, Alba’s 5.6 million shares are worth nearly $130 million.

Because Alba’s image and celebrity is tied to the company, which makes all-natural beauty and baby products, she also draws a $700,000 base salary according to THR, gets a half million dollar bonus, and other very lucrative stock bonuses.

