Honey Boo Boo, 'black-ish' star Miles Brown and Tripp Palin top the cast of ABC's 'Dancing with the Stars: Juniors'
(LOS ANGELES) — During day two of the Dancing with the Stars season premiere on Tuesday, hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews revealed the cast of the upcoming spinoff series, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.
The new show will feature 12 celebrity kids and professional junior ballroom dancers, including Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, black-ish star Miles Brown, and Tripp Palin, son of former Dancing with the Stars contestant Bristol Palin, and grandson of Sarah Palin.
Dancing with the Stars season 25’s Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will serve as hosts, along with a judges panel that includes choreographer Mandy Moore, former DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy and Dancing with the Stars: Athletes champion, Adam Rippon. The teams will be mentored by DWTS pros.
Here’s the complete list of contestants:
Addison Osta Smith, MasterChef Junior winner, with Lev Khmelev, mentored by Keo Motsepe
Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson with Tristan Ianiero, mentored by Artem Chigvintsev
Akash Vukoti, Scripps National Spelling Bee champ, with Kamri Peterson, mentored by Witney Carson
Ariana Greenblatt, Disney star, with Artyon Celestine, mentored by Brandon Armstrong
Hudson West, actor, with Kameron Couch, mentored by Hayley Erbert
Jason Maybaum, star of Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home, with Elliana Walmsley, mentored by Emma Slater
Mackenzie Ziegler, singer/songwriter/actress, with Sage Rosen, mentored by Gleb Savchenko
Mandla Morris, son of iconic singer/songwriter Stevie Wonder, with Brightyn Brems, mentored by Cheryl Burke
Miles Brown with Rylee Arnold, mentored by Lindsay Arnold
Sky Brown, skateboarding and surfing phenom, with JT Church, mentored by Alan Bersten
Sophia Pippen, daughter of former NBA star, Scottie Pippen, with Jake Monreal, mentored by Sasha Farber
Tripp Palin with Hailey Bills, mentored by Jenna Johnson
Dancing with the Stars: Juniors kicks off with a two-hour premiere, October 7 on ABC.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.