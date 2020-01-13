Honorees react to this morning's Oscar nominations

L-R – Phoenix, Phillips/Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures (LOS ANGELES) — The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning and the stars took to social media to thank fans, filmmakers and critics for the recognition.

Joker had the most nominations with 11, and filmmaker Todd Phillips himself earned noms for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay. He said in part, “Joker began as an idea, an experiment really — could we take an ‘indie approach’ to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us?”

He added, “I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message.”



Martin Scorsese, director of The Irishman, said he’s “honored” by the movie’s 10 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director for Scorsese, the latter his ninth such honor. “We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us,” the filmmaker said in part.

Saoirse Ronan – Best Actress nominee for Little Women, said she’s thrilled that the Academy recognized Greta Gerwig’s film. “Greta made something so special that I’m just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart.” It should be noted that Gerwig wasn’t nominated herself.

Little Women star Florence Pugh spoke to Good Morning America on the phone shortly after her first Academy Award nomination, which was for Best Supporting Actress. She said she was in bed when the news broke.

“I FaceTimed my mom and she screamed for a long time, and I FaceTimed my dad and his phone died,” said Pugh. “These are the two that have been pumping me up and keeping me going and supporting all of my stuff since I was tiny, so they are so thrilled and they can’t stop screaming. I’m very happy that they got to be the first people I spoke to.”

The actress, who plays Amy March in the film, also joked, “Everybody’s rehearsed their childhood Oscars speech about 100 times, right? Before the age of 10.”

Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Song, both for Harriet. “To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning’s news beyond anything I could have ever imagined,” Erivo said in part.



Knives Out filmmaker Rian Johnson kept his response short and sweet after he got an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. “[H]oly crap,” he posted.

The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC Sunday, Feb. 9.

