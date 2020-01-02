Host Ricky Gervais talks taking comedy to the edge at the Golden Globes

Photo by: Todd Antony/NBC(LONDON) — In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ricky Gervais says while hosting Sunday’s Golden Globe awards for a fifth time, he won’t hold his tongue — too much.

The outspoken comic and The Office creator admits the show was tough for any comedian — even before today’s sensitive times.

“Everyone’s…getting drunk…And as the night goes on, there are more losers,” notes Gervais. “If that was a comedy club, you’d go, ‘I’m not playing that club.'”

Gervais explains, “People like the idea of freedom of speech until they hear something they don’t like. So there’s still a pressure, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to water it down…and not say what I want…”

He adds, “It’s a good thing to not be racist and sexist and homophobic. But it’s not a good thing to not be allowed to make jokes about those things…”

So why take the gig again? “Because it’s…fun!” Gervais admits. “That first time I did it, [I thought], ‘Do I pander to the 200 privileged egos in the room, or do I try and entertain a global audience of 200 million people sitting at home who aren’t winning awards?’ Well, no contest.”

“It would be nauseating for me to come out and go, ‘Hey, George…thanks for letting me use your villa!'” Gervais says. “I’ve got to be the bloke sitting at home who shouldn’t have been invited…”

That being said, Gervais says he won’t make jokes at the expense at something someone “can’t help,” like their sex or skin color: “[I]t’s not a rule of comedy. It’s my personal rule. Deep down, I want people to know I’m not a racist or a homophobe or a sexist.”

The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel January 5 on NBC.

