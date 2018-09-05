'House of Cards' has killed off Kevin Spacey's former President Frank Underwood

Netflix/David Giesbrecht(LOS ANGELES) — In a new teaser, Netflix has confirmed just what happened to Kevin Spacey’s former character, President Frank Underwood, on the drama House of Cards: he’s dead.

The network suspended production on the sixth and final season of the show last year when it terminated Spacey following sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

As previously reported, Robin Wright is stepping into the spotlight as the new president of the United States. In the snippet, we see her President Clare Underwood standing by a pair of graves, one belonging to her dead father-in-law, and the other featuring a new tombstone marked “Francis J. Underwood, 46th President of the United States.”

“I’ll tell you this, though, Francis,” she says to the grave. “When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects,” she says, turning to the camera, “they’ll have to wait in line.”

The Twitter post of the video came with the caption: “You should have known.”

The final season of House of Cards premieres on Netflix November 2.

