‘House of Gucci’, ‘Ted Lasso’ and more top nominations for 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Apple TV+

This morning, the nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Instagram Live by The Mandalorian and Dopesick star Rosario Dawson and tick, tick… BOOM!‘s Vanessa Hudgens. The online announcement began with an introduction from current SAG president Fran Drescher.

Dawson and Hudgens were enthusiastic throughout their presentation, riffing on nominated shows and fellow performers they love — Dawson called Yellowstone “The Sopranos with horses,” and Hudgens cheered when announcing her tick, tick co-star Andrew Garfield‘s Best Actor nomination.

As previously reported, the 28th Annual SAG Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, broadcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Helen Mirren will be the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award.

Here are a list of this year’s nominees across film and TV:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga – Passing

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jared Leto – House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix: Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning – The Great

Sandra Oh – The Chair

Jean Smart – Hacks

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.