‘House of the Dragon’ marks HBO’s largest series premiere with 10 million viewers

HBO reports Sunday’s premiere of House of the Dragon drew 9.986 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms in the U.S. — the largest audience for any new original series in the premium cable network’s history.

The premiere also represented the largest series launch on HBO Max across the U.S., LatAm, and EMEA.

House of the Dragon was also the longest trending Twitter topic on its premiere day, ranking #1 for 14 hours straight, and trended #1 on Google Trends.

“It was wonderful to see millions of Game of Thrones fans return with us to Westeros last night. House of the Dragon features an incredibly talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into the production, and we’re ecstatic with viewers’ positive response,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO & HBO Max. “We look forward to sharing with audiences what else [showrunners George R. R. Martin, Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] have in store for them this season.”

Additionally, the original Game of Thrones series wrapped up its strongest week on HBO Max to date.

New episodes of House of the Dragon air Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

