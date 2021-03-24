Houstin Tumlin, ‘Talledega Nights’ co-star and Army veteran, dies by suicide at 28

Tumlin, left, and director Adam McKay, right in 2006/SGranitz/WireImage(ALABAMA) — Houstin Tumlin, who as a child starred as Walker Bobby, the older brother of Texas Ranger Bobby, Will Ferrell’s spoiled sons in Talledega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby, has died from suicide.

ABC Audio has confirmed that Tumlin, 28, who later served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne division, reportedly died in his Pelham, Alabama home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Geoff Carmichael, who says he served with Tumlin, posted a smiling picture of the former actor in his military fatigues, noting, “SGT Houston Tumlin came to me as PVT Tumlin. He showed a lot of spirit, promise, positive energy and was (hands down) one of my best Soldiers in my company. Came ready to work.”

Carmichael added, “Please check on each other. Get help if you need it. We need you.”

Male veterans suffer a suicide rate some 18% percent higher than their civilian counterparts, reports the Veterans Administration.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.