'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' posts franchise-best $55.5 million #1 debut

Universal(NEW YORK) — How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World topped the weekend box office, delivering an estimated $55.5 million for a franchise-best opening weekend, unseating How to Train Your Dragon 2‘s debut by a little over $6 million. The animated film — featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington and F. Murray Abraham — also marks the largest debut of 2019 so far, surpassing Glass, which grabbed $46.5 million in January. Adding in The Hidden World‘s exclusive Fandango event earlier this month, the film has collected upwards of $58 million stateside.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is doing even better in its seventh weekend of international release, delivering $216.9, which brings its worldwide numbers to just under $275 million.

Alita: Battle Angel finished in second place, delivering an estimated $12 million, a 58% drop over its debut weekend earnings. On the plus side, it’s so far brought in $202 million overseas for a global tally of better than $263 million.

Third place belonged to The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, earning an estimated $10 million.

Fighting with My Family nabbed an estimated $8 million in its first week of wide release — less than expected, but good enough for a fourth-place finish.

Isn’t It Romantic rounds out the top five with an estimated $7.5 million in its second week of release, bringing its domestic total to just shy of $34 million.

The last of this weekend’s new releases, Run the Race, finished in 10th place, taking in an estimated $2.27 million from 853 theaters.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, $55.5 million

2. Alita: Battle Angel, $12 million

3. Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, $10 million

4. Fighting With My Family, $8 million

5. Isn’t It Romantic, $7.5 million

6. What Men Want, $5.2 million

7. Happy Death Day 2U, $4.988 million

8. Cold Pursuit, $3.3 million

9. The Upside, $3.2 million

10. Run the Race, $2.27 million

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.