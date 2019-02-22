'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' tops new movie releases

Universal(NEW YORK) — Here are the movies opening nationwide Friday:

* How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — The third and likely final installment in the How to Train Your Dragon series — the film’s being billed as “The Epic Conclusion” — follows Hiccup, again voiced by Jay Baruchel, and his dragon, Toothless, as they discover their true destinies and test the strength of their friendship like never before. The animated film also features the voices of Cate Blanchett, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kit Harington and F. Murray Abraham. Rated PG.

* Fighting with My Family — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson produced and makes an appearance in this biopic based on the 2012 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family. It follows the journey of professional wrestler Saraya “Paige” Bevis — played by Florence Pugh — from growing up in a household of professional wrestlers to winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2014. It also focuses on the the conflict with her brother, Zac, portrayed by Jack Lowden, who competed against her for a spot in the WWE and lost. Game of Thrones star Lena Headey and Vince Vaughn also star. Rated PG-13.

* Run the Race — This faith-based sports drama, executive-produced by former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, follows a pair of high school brothers whose father abandons them after the death of their mother. Zach, an all-State high school football player — played by Tanner Stine — sees his promising college football career crushed by a devastating injury. His brother David — portrayed by Evan Hofer — laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and show what’s possible when you believe. Rated PG.

