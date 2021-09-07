Howard University names fine arts building after the late Chadwick Boseman

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MTV

Howard University has honored one of its most famous alumni, Chadwick Boseman, by naming its fine arts building after the Black Panther star.

“The letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman,” the university tweeted.

Boseman, whose credits also include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, Marshall, Get On Up and 42, graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor of fine arts in directing.

“It is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation,” said Howard University president Wayne A. I. Frederick, according to USA Today.

Walt Disney Company’s chairman Bob Iger has also pledged to build a “new, state-of-the-art facility” for the college, as well as establish an endowment in honor of Boseman.

August 28 marked the one-year anniversary of the actor’s death from colon cancer at age 43. Black Panther stars Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o were among the many celebrities honoring Boseman’s memory.

Jordan shared a photo of the two at a formal event and captioned it, “Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us.”

“I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do… One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me,” wrote Nyong’o on Twitter, alongside a photo of the two sharing a hearty laugh.

