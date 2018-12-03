Hugh Hefner memorabilia draws big bucks at charity auction

Central Press/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A number of items from the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner were up for grabs, live in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensAuctions.com over the weekend, with all the proceeds going to charity.

The top-selling item was Hef’s vintage Underwood Standard portable typewriter he used in college, and for the creation of the very first copy of Playboy magazine. The typewriter, valued at between $300-500, sold for a whopping $162,500.

Other popular items included Hefner’s complete personal set of bound volumes of Playboy magazines, which sold for $76,800; a yellow gold ring ring with a black onyx plaque in the center, which opens to reveal a blue Viagra pill, netting $22,400; Hefner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, selling for $57,600; and his personal copy of the first issue of Playboy magazine from 1953 featuring Marilyn Monroe on the cover, which sold for an incredible $31,250. Hefner’s iconic pipe and red smoking jacket sold separately for a combined $16,000.

Celebrity bidders included comedian Pauly Shore and actor Jim Belushi — who nabbed a leather-bound Saturday Night Live script from when Hefner hosted the show on October 15, 1977 — at which time Belushi’s brother, John, was a castmember. Belushi won the item for $3,125.

Proceeds from the auction — which took place on Friday and Saturday — went to the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, which supports “organizations that advocate for and defend civil rights and civil liberties, specifically First Amendment rights and rational sex and drug policies,” a press release noted.

