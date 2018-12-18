Hulu reveals its top streamed TV shows and movies of the year

Elisabeth Moss as Offred in Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”; George Kraychyk/Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — Hulu has released its year-end insights on the top TV shows and movies viewers streamed on the platform in 2018.

The season-two premiere episode of the award-winning drama The Handmaid’s Tale had the number one most-streamed TV episode on Hulu this year, including the platform’s both original and acquired shows.

Hulu also revealed that the top adult animated shows on the platform in 2018 were Family Guy, South Park and Bob’s Burgers, while the number one family friendly cartoon was Teen Titans Go!

Bob’s Burgers was also one of Hulu’s go-to shows for night owls, meaning viewers watching TV between the hours of 8:00 pm and 12:00 am. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Law & Order: SVU were late-night faves as well.

Hulu names the Pearson family from This Is Us as the most beloved household this year. The drama accounted for more than two million binge sessions in 2018. A binge session is defined as watching 5+ hours of one show in a given day.

As for movies, the top films streamed on Hulu were Baywatch, Transformers: The Last Knight and I, Tonya, accounting for more than 27 million streams combined.

The data was based on the live and on-demand viewing habits of Hulu viewers between January 1, 2018 and October 29, 2018.

