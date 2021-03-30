“I am a wreck”: Taraji P. Henson mourns death of beloved dog

Troy Harvey/ABC via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Taraji P. Henson took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news that her beloved pup, KBall, passed away, saying she’s “a wreck.”

Alongside a photo of the French bulldog, the Hidden Figures star wrote. “Had to say good bye forever to my baby @kballhenson I AM GOING TO MISS MY SWEET BABY SO MUCH. KBall was so good to me. Gave me three beautiful love filled years.”

“KBall you calmed mommy’s anxiety,” she continued. “What will I do without you. Mommy tried everything to save your life. EVERYTHING!!! I couldn’t watch you suffer any longer.”

Henson described KBall’s life as “rough,” explaining that the pup suffered from breathing problems that required two surgeries.

“I gave you the best three years ever,” she concluded. “Private jets vacations shopping movie sets photo shoots the best dog food money could buy and ALL OF MY LOVE!!! Jesus this is hard and yes I AM A WRECK!!! #RIPKBallHenson”

A couple of days ago, Henson asked her Instagram followers to pray for KBall.

“I NEED ALL PRAYER SOLDIERS TO PRAY FOR MY BABY @kballhenson,” she wrote. “He is having some complications after his surgery. He is fighting and I am loosing [sic] my mind. PLEASE KEEP FIGHTING @kballhenson MOMMY NEEDS YOU!!!!!!!”

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.