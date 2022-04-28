“I can use your expertise” — ‘Jurassic Park’ stars unite in new trailer for ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has released a new, action-packed trailer to Jurassic World Dominion, in which we see Chris Pratt‘s Owen Grady recruiting original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern. The trio played, respectively, Dr. Alan Grant, Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Dr. Ellie Sattler, in the first two films.

Early on in the trailer, we see the raptor that Owen trained, Blue, coming to visit Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard‘s Claire Dearing at home, with the reptile showing off her new babies.

However, one of the young creatures ends up getting dino-napped. Pratt’s character then pledges to Blue he’ll stop at nothing to get the baby back, from what appears to be mercenary animal traders.

Pratt’s Grady goes on to tap the series’ original stars to help, telling them, “I can use your expertise.”

“You made a promise to a dinosaur?” Goldblum’s Malcolm asks incredulously when Owen tells him of his vow to Blue.

“Yeah,” Owen replies with a shrug.

Meanwhile, dinos are running amok everywhere: Pratt is seen dodging them on a motorcycle in a cobblestone European street, and there are pterodactyls flying over New York City.

“We made a terrible mistake,” says BD Wong, also reprising his role as genetic scientist Dr. Henry Wu.

“If our world is going to survive, what maters is what we do now,” Dern’s character says.

With hair-raising escapes seemingly all over the world, the trailer shows that the reunited heroes soon come face to face with what Neill’s Dr. Grant calls “the biggest carnivore the world has ever seen.”

Jurassic World Dominion opens June 10.

