“I cannot be silenced”: Oprah Winfrey denies backing out of Russell Simmons doc because she was “intimated”

Oprah, who’s also a victim of sexual assault, admits it wasn’t an easy decision to back out of the doc because of how people might perceive it as a win for Simmons. The music mogul has been critical of Winfrey’s involvement in the project, even going as far as calling her out on social media

“This is not a victory for Russell, and I unequivocally say that I did not pull out because of Russell,” Winfrey said. “This is not a victory lap for him. I cannot be silenced by Russell Simmons after all I’ve been through.”

Ultimately, Winfrey said, the decision she had to make was, “What is the right thing to do?”

“[It’s] ridiculous to think I could be intimidated by Russell Simmons,” she added.

Simmons has vehemently denied all sexual misconduct allegations.

