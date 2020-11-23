“I feel good!” A grateful Al Roker returns to 'Today' following cancer surgery

Nathan Congleton/NBC(NEW YORK) — Al Roker returned to 30 Rock Monday morning, his first day back on the Today show after he underwent prostate cancer surgery two weeks ago.

“I feel good, I really do,” beamed the beloved weatherman and morning show mainstay, who cracked a few “TMI” jokes about his condition. “Let me tell you, after that first week you can get that catheter out, and I’m feeling good!” he said to laughs from his NBC co-hosts.

Roker also got serious in thanking his surgeon Dr. Vincent Laudone, who operated on the the 66-year-old Roker at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. Roker also thanked his wife, Deborah Roberts, and their three children, as well as well-wishers among his TV audience.

“I’m a blessed man,” Roker said. “You know, usually you’re dead when you get all of this love, so this is happy.”

Roker said he’ll have blood work done in January, and every six months from then on for five years to make sure his recovery is on the right track.

